Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia alias Jolene, has been flaunting body goals after undergoing a fat-freezing procedure two months ago.

The famous actress decided to undergo the surgical procedure in a city clinic after being body-shamed online.

She had tried hitting the gym and dieting but still, she was not attaining her body goals.

The whole procedure cost her Sh 140,000 and it was worth it if the latest video that she posted online flaunting her new figure is anything to go by.

The voluptuous actress has managed to get her body back.

See this video that she posted proudly flaunting her hot curves.

