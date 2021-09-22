Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Popular actress and radio presenter, Jackline Nyaminde alias Wilbroda, has blamed her sisters and close relatives for contributing to her failed marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview, the witty actress said that her close family members, led by her sisters, used to camp in her house all the time and this did not sit well with her husband.

“I think one thing that contributed to our breakup was that I was with my relatives all the time.

“My sisters were always at my house. I didn’t see a big deal with it until later on after we broke up.

“He mentioned it to his friend,” she said.

Wilbroda said that although she enjoyed the company of her relatives, her husband was not comfortable with their frequent visits.

“I didn’t see that. Looking at it now, I am like, I contributed to their coming.

“I went overboard. I enjoyed their company but it cost me,” she added.

Wilbroda said she no longer entertains visitors unless she invites them.

“I no longer entertain visitors even my relatives. People need their personal space,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.