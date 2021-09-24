Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021– Popular actress, Joy Karambu alias Kawira, who shot to fame through the Papa Shirandula TV show that used to air on Citizen TV before it was terminated, is appealing to wellwishers to connect her to job opportunities.

Speaking in an interview with popular Youtuber Kamuhinjia, who highlighted Omosh’s plight, Kawira said she is ready to do any kind of work, especially jobs related to her talent such as emceeing, acting, brand endorsements, and many more.

Kawira said that although she doesn’t have major problems, she is in dire need of job opportunities.

“Personally I am fine and I don’t have major problems. Just that I would like Kenyans to help me get jobs.

“People should call my number and connect me to opportunities, be it endorsement deals or emceeing. Even radio. By the way I have missed radio. That was my life,” she said.

She further asked Kenyans to always help celebrities whenever they come out to ask for help because most of them genuinely need the help.

Kawira has been out of the limelight for quite some time.

A few years ago, she was one of the most sought-after actresses in the country.

She landed lucrative deals with top companies and even got a job on radio but her star has dimmed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.