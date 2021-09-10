Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has claimed that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is surveilling him even after they hounded him out of parliament last year.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mwaura, who is currently campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022, said a drone has been flying over his compound for several days.

“Today, the now-famous drone came snooping into my compound at around 2:10 pm for about ten minutes.

“I don’t know who was behind all that but time will tell,” Mwaura said.

Mwaura is now the third politician to register complaints about drones hovering around their homes. Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen made similar complaints in November 2020.

The use of drones sparked a debate in the country in 2020, forcing the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to outline new regulations regarding drone operation in the country.

KCAA permits citizens, businesses, and government agencies to own drones.

To operate a drone anywhere, one is needed to register with KCAA at a fee of Sh3,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST