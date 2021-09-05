Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Former State House comptroller, Matere Keriri, has endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Keriri, who boasts of over 40 years experience in public service before he retired sometime in the early 2000s, believes Raila is now mature and the most experienced of all other politicians contesting for the top seat.

According to Keriri, Raila, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, has always been available to offer solutions whenever he is called upon despite being in the opposition.

“Of all these people who want to be president, none of them can save Kenya the way Raila Amollo Odinga can.

“He has the longest experience, he has had the toughest time in public service and in politics, and there is not one single issue that Raila cannot produce a possible solution,” Keriri said.

