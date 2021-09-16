Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to sit down with his deputy, William Ruto, and resolve their political differences.

Speaking on Thursday, Kabogo, who has declared his presidential bid in 2022, said the enmity between Uhuru and Ruto is hurting the economy and urged the two political bigwigs to have a reconciliatory meeting.

Since 2018, Uhuru and Ruto have been reading from different scripts, and according to Kabogo, it poses danger to Kenya, especially ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

He particularly warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against betraying DP Ruto if they had an agreement of supporting his (Ruto) presidential bid in 2022.

“Uhuru utatoka na Kenya itaendelea kama mlikubaliana na Ruto, usijaribu kumruka,” he said.

On the ongoing disunity in the Mt Kenya region, Kabogo quoted the words of late former President Daniel Arap Moi who said, “Siasa Mbaya, Maisha Mbaya”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST