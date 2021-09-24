Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Former Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has stated that Deputy President William Ruto has what it takes to transform Kenya into a first-world country.

Addressing a delegation of leaders at the DP’s Karen residence, Mwaura reiterated his support for Ruto to lead the country in 2022.

“I am very convinced that for the very first time in the history of post-independent Kenya, we have the best candidate to move Kenya to a first-world country,” Mwaura stated.

He stated that the DP has been able to rally the support of Kenyans from all walks of life to believe in themselves.

According to Mwaura, Ruto had exuded leadership with the capacity to transform society.

“The best way to build economies, the resilience of the people, is to empower the bottom millions to rise and have equal opportunity.

“Every time we meet and have conversations about the future of our country and when I listen to the deputy president I can see the culmination of many years of reflection to ensure that indeed the right ingredients are put together for the common good of the ordinary Mwananchi,” Mwaura stated.

He noted that Ruto is so far the only presidential candidate to have engaged members of the public from all regions of the country on their economic priorities ahead of next year’s general polls.

Mwaura stated that this has helped DP Ruto come up with a manifesto one year before elections so that he is sure of what to do for each county if elected.

