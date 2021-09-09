Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has unveiled a plan championed by his recently formed party, Chama Cha Kazi, aimed at breaking the country’s public debt curse.

In a detailed social media post, Kuria stated that his new model seeks to eliminate the Ksh6 trillion public debt.

“In this season of high politics, remember we will not start a new country from scratch. We will continue collecting Ksh2.6 trillion in tax revenues, spending Ksh1.5 trillion in salaries, Ksh1 trillion in debt servicing, and the balance of Ksh100 billion in pensions,” highlighted the legislator.

“Without borrowing, we will not have a single penny for development. Any candidate or party presenting an economic model must start by presenting to you a solid plan for eliminating the Ksh6 trillion public debt.”

Chama Cha Kazi, in its strategy to break the debt curse, is planning to push for a five-year tax holiday to any majority of Kenyan-owned companies with real operational presence in at least 10 countries in order to make them competitive even away from the country.

Kuria has vowed to push for the sale of government stakes in strategic parastatals like Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Railways and Kenya Power in order to offset the Ksh6 trillion debt.

In his economic recovery blueprint, Kuria is planning to push for international auctions of all mining and oil exploration concessions including Mrima Hills Rare Earth deposits in Kwale and the proceeds channeled at paying the huge debt accumulated.

For civil servants, Kuria has hinted at the introduction of the Golden Handshake programme that will be focused on converting 500,000 civil Servants into 500,000 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and later convert their send-off package into a non-repayable start-up capital to be administered through the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

