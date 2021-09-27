Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has spilled the beans on his relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta before their fallout.

Before being ousted as the Majority Leader in June 2020, Aden Duale had been one of the closest political allies of Uhuru.

Speaking during an interview, Duale revealed how Uhuru changed right after the nullification of the 2017 General Elections.

From then, the president started becoming cold towards him and his Deputy William Ruto.

Duale recalled how Uhuru used him and Ruto to get people accused of graft off the hook.

According to him, he defended corrupt people in the country because of loyalty to Uhuru and now regrets it.

“There are many things we did out of loyalty to the President but which we didn’t believe in.

“The DP and I were, for instance, forced to defend Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru because of loyalty.”

“We were forced to even defend this government from the Health Ministry’s scandals and to defend the Eurobond fraud and the SGR.

“I even fought Jimi Wanjigi over the SGR! Now I regret it,” he said.

The Garissa Township MP accused President Uhuru of betraying him and William Ruto and also derailing the Jubilee government’s development agenda.

Before their fallout, Duale says he used to support Uhuru and would do anything he was asked to do within the legislature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST