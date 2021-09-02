Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Renowned City Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has predicted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s downfall even before the 2022 General Election.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Ahmednasir said billionaire Jimmi Wanjigi will easily beat Raila in the ODM presidential nominations.

He noted that if the nominations are conducted free and fair manner, Wanjigi will beat Raila by a landslide.

“Let us be open about this…Jimmy Wanjigi (JW) in a free and fair party nomination will soundly beat Hon Raila for ODM presidential nomination,” stated Ahmednasir, who is also an ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

According to him, Raila has lost the support of several regions, including that of the North-Eastern region.

In June, billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi threw his hat in the ring where he announced that he will be seeking the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Wanjigi, who is at the center of KSh 1.3 million clothes debt, expressed his optimism that he will be on the ballot for the 2022 presidential race as he will have floored Raila Odinga in ODM presidential nominations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST