Monday, September 21, 2021 – Kabuchai Member of Parliament, Majimbo Kalasinga, is swimming in muddy waters after he announced on Saturday that he had joined Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

Kalasinga, who was elected on Ford Kenya party ticket five months ago, said he has dumped the lions for Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

On Tuesday, Ford Kenya Bungoma County Secretary-General Cephers Wachana and Chwele MCA, who is also the Kabuchai Sub-branch leader, Barasa Mukhongo, accused Majimbo Kalasinga of betraying his party as well as the people who voted for him.

The two asked Kalasinga to leave the party and chart his own path because Ford Kenya cannot associate itself with Ruto’s UDA.

“You can’t support our opponent and still be in the party,” Wachana said

Kalasinga was elected on March 4 by-election and succeeded John Lusweti who died in December last year.

Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, is the Ford Kenya Party Leader.

