Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Kimilili MP, Dr. Chris Wamalwa, has revealed the presidential candidate who will win the 2022 presidential election.

The 2022 presidential race is turning out to be a two-horse race between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday, Wamalwa, who is also Ford Kenya Deputy Party leader, said if things remain constant, DP Ruto is the next President of Kenya.

“I want to say without fear of contradiction that if elections were held today deputy president William Ruto will win very early in the morning and that those who are trying to block his bid are making him popular,” Wamalwa said.

Wamalwa further called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to honour the 2022 deal with his deputy, William Samoei Ruto.

“Jubilee party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto while campaigning they came here in Transnzoia saying Uhuru Kenyatta ten years deputy Ruto 10 years and, sadly, President Uhuru Kenyatta is saying otherwise, he should honour it with immediate effects,” Wamalwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST