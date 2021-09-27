Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 27 September 2021 – Some Kenyans are living large even as millions of other Kenyans live from hand to mouth.
Just to give you a clear picture of the gap between the rich and poor in Kenya, an unidentified wealthy Kenyan was captured on camera driving a flashy Bentley in one of the busy roads in Nairobi.
The car’s registration number is KDA 001J, meaning that he imported it recently.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>