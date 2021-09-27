Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – Some Kenyans are living large even as millions of other Kenyans live from hand to mouth.

Just to give you a clear picture of the gap between the rich and poor in Kenya, an unidentified wealthy Kenyan was captured on camera driving a flashy Bentley in one of the busy roads in Nairobi.

The car’s registration number is KDA 001J, meaning that he imported it recently.

Watch this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.