Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President, Nick Mwenda, is taking the country’s football in the wrong direction, going by the number of sponsors who have pulled out from sponsorship deals in the last 3 years.

On Wednesday, Odibets, which is one of the best betting firms in the country, pulled out of a Sh 127 million deal with FKF over what they termed as accountability issues.

The termination of the Odibets contract comes barely two months after FKF ended its five-year, Sh1.2 billion partnership with another betting firm on a “mutual” basis according to the Federation.

Before Odibets and the other firm pulled out, Supersport terminated their broadcasting deal worth over Sh 1 billion with FKF after Nick Mwendwa’s led outfit interfered with the management and smooth running of the league.

Another betting firm in Kenya also pulled out of a Sh 450 million sponsorship deal with FKF after it accused the federation of corruption, mismanagement and bureaucracy.

However, Nick Mwenda has been lying to Kenyan football lovers that the sponsorship deals were cancelled due to ‘breach of contracts’

The Kenyan DAILY POST