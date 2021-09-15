Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, Narc-Kenya leader, Martha Karua, and Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, met in Kutus town, Kirinyaga County yesterday.

The unlikely meeting was held in preparation for Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held in the county.

According to Kibicho, the leaders discussed, among other things, unity and development in the county.

He also noted that the leaders vowed to have a healthy competition during the 2022 gubernatorial elections.

“We have drawn a wish list as the president will be coming here. All aspiring, former and sitting leaders are here and we vowed to uphold peace before and after Mashujaa Day,” the PS stated.

Waiguru noted that the meeting was highly productive, adding that it was refreshing to join fellow Kirinyaga leaders and the business community in a discussion centered on development.

She reiterated that matters affecting Kirinyaga residents were the main focus during the meeting.

On her part, Ngirici voiced the importance of having unity among leaders despite their differences.

“This meeting was about the development of Kirinyaga and also unity in the sense that all leaders have come together, something we should be doing even when we are not hosting the president,” Karua noted.

Other leaders in the meeting included Kirinyaga Senator, Charles Kibiru, and Kerugoya Ward MCA, James Kamau Murango.

Both Ngirici, Karua, and Kibicho have declared interest in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat which is currently being held by Anne Waiguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST