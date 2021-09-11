Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – The meeting between Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici, has thrown Governor Anne Waiguru into panic, forcing her to post a screengrab picture of the two sharing light moments during a meeting in Kandogu.

In a post, Waiguru spitefully questioned why the two leaders were meeting while there is unrest in Laikipia County where several people have lost their lives and property.

“Precisely!!! Mt Kenya News. Shouldn’t the priority be saving our people in Laikipia instead of early campaigns?” Governor Waiguru posed.

The two-arch rivals turned allies met yesterday and agreed to bury the hatchet, much to the chagrin of Governor Anne Waiguru.

According to sources, Kibicho and Ngirici resolved to work together as Kirinyaga prepares to host Mashujaa Day.

It is said that during the meeting, Kibicho, who is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ardent supporters, agreed to shelve his ambitions for the Kirinyaga governorship in favour of Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Ngirici, something that has not gone down well with the current Governor, Anne Waiguru.

According to Ngirici’s communications official, Justin Kinyua, PS Kibicho revealed that he will not be vying for any elective position in 2022.

The PS was allegedly impressed by the number of people who turned out at the Kandogu event and expressed his respect for Ngirici’s husband, Andrew, who has been actively mobilizing and campaigning for his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST