Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Embattled former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has asked ODM leader Raila Odinga to speak with President Uhuru Kenyatta over the 15,000-acre piece of land in Laikipia that allegedly belongs to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at a Maa leadership event organized by Raila in Kajiado yesterday, the former ODM legislator stated that the 15,000-acre piece of land will permanently end the recurring clashes in Laikipia if residents are allowed to use it.

This comes even as Ruto clarified that the land in question does not belong to him as alleged by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and called upon the government to give away the land to the residents if at all, it is there.

It is on this ground that Lempurkel, who had been arrested and released with connections to the Laikipia clashes alongside Tiaty MP William Kamket, has called for Raila’s intervention to ensure that residents of Laikipia can get more parcels of land to graze their livestock in.

“I want to thank all those leaders who supported me when I was arrested over the Laikipia skirmishes.”

“I will not talk about the issues but I have a request to you, His Excellency Raila.”

“The other day the Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that the Deputy President has a 15,000-acre ranch in Laikipia.”

“The DP has since distanced himself from the claims, so I appeal to you to talk to your brother (Uhuru) to allow us to graze our livestock on the farm,” Lempurkel said.

The former Laikipia MP asserted that as a community, they have no intentions of grabbing land from any owner.

At the same time, Lempurkel drummed up support for Raila with the hope that if he becomes president, he will address the historical land injustices the Maa community is facing.

