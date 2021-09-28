Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Officer

(6 months – Temporary Position)

Closing date: September 29, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

The Finance Officer is responsible for the day-to-day management of Tax Justice Network – Africa financial resources. The Finance Officer is responsible for maintaining sound financial and accounting systems and controls to ensure efficiency, integrity and transparency of the secretariat operations. The post holder supervises the Finance Assistant.

POSITION IN ORGANISATION

The post holder reports to the Finance and Administration Manager and works closely with all budget holders and the Administration unit at the secretariat.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Budgeting and Forecasting

Assist with preparation of annual budgets and planning process in conjunction with the Policy Leads and the Senior Management Team (SMT);

Participate in the development of budget proposals in collaboration with Policy leads throughout the year for presentation to donors and for inclusion in the annual plans

Monitor expenditure against budget headings; work with all budget holders throughout the year to ensure that expenditures adhere to donor and budgetary requirements.

Calculate allocations from donor funds to different budget lines and the annual salary budget.

Prepare requests to donors to make budget reallocations, as necessary.

Assist in preparation of quarterly organizational cash flow projections based on existing balances of cash, receivables, commitments, budget items and most recent knowledge of operating plans

2. Financial Management and compliance

Ensure that all financial transactions are carried out and recorded in accordance with standard financial procedures and internal controls.

Manage TJN-A bank accounts, and monitor cash flow to ensure that sufficient funds are always available in the bank;

Maintain banking relationships and serve as primary liaison with financial institutions.

Prepare timely and accurate monthly bank reconciliations.

Compile financial reports of TJN-A in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Practices (GAAP) and in an accurate and timely manner;

Compile timely financial reports on donor-funded programmes and ensure that staff and partners are aware of conditions and time restrictions applicable to these funds. If necessary prepare a schedule for the production of financial reports, both interim and final.

Provide financial input to all partner agreements and provide additional support to Partner organisations in the compilation of financial reports to meet the donor reporting deadlines on time.

Monitoring the accounting software data and ensure it’s all up to date, reconciled accordingly and backed up both externally and internally.

Oversee timely invoicing to donors for disbursement of grant funds.

Oversee and ensure timely acknowledgement of receipt of disbursed grant funds

Review all cash and credit card staff travel return forms for accuracy before posting in the accounting software.

Ensure requests for payments and payment vouchers have proper supporting documentation in line with TJN-A’s policies and procedures

Ensure payments to suppliers are done in a timely manner.

Approve all petty cash vouchers and reconciliation on a weekly basis

Supervise filing and ensure all accounting records and supporting documentation for all financial transactions are maintained in a systematic order and in a safe and secure condition under the custody of the organisation.

Ensure proper asset management within the organisation, ensure all assets are tagged assigned responsibility and recorded in an updated fixed asset register. Liaise with the Administration Officer to ensure that all assets are insured.

3. Facilitating Audits and Financial Assessments

To assist the Finance and Administration Manager with matters relating to accounts and audits regarding preparation and audit of annual accounts.

Assist in the annual audit fieldwork process

Assist in all TJN-A organisational internal audits and financial assessments and provide all required information that may be required for the assessment.

4. Payroll Administration

Prepare monthly payroll on a timely basis in the Payroll software

Post approved payroll to the accounting software

Ensure timely remittance of salaries, statutory deductions and other payroll deductions.

5. Capacity Building

Participate in the recruitment, selection and induction of new finance staff.

Work with the Finance and Administration manager to identify training needs, and organize in-house training, of staff and partners on accounting controls and procedures, budget preparation, monitoring, etc.

6. Manage and supervise Finance Staff

Guide and supervise the Finance Assistant, project accountant perform all other accounting activities including preparing payment requests and vouchers, payroll, bank reconciliations, inventory, invoicing donors, capitalization of fixed assets, online banking process, monitor daily receipts etc.

Any other reasonable duty as may be assigned that is consistent with the nature of the job and its level of responsibility.

Requirements:-

Bachelors Degree (Masters’ degree an added advantage) in a finance/accounting related field.

Full certification in professional accounting qualification – CPA or ACCA.

At least five year’s progressive INGO experience in accounting and financial management positions.

Understanding of, and demonstrated experience with, financial accounting principles, processes, systems and internal controls not-for-profit organizations.

Experience in auditing and systems review.

High level of proficiency working with MS Office (Excel advanced level), Word and accounting packages, ERPs (Microsoft Dynamics and added advantage)

Working knowledge of French is an added advantage

Possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills, good judgment and a high level of integrity and respect for confidentiality

How to Apply

Interested applicants should forward a detailed resume with a cover letter outlining their qualifications no later than 29 th September 2021 to Human Resources Officer, Email to: recruit@taxjusticeafrica.net. Please quote the position in the subject line of your email