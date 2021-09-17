Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

KarU/HR/FO/2021

The basic Salary for this position is between Kshs.  209,694/=  by Kshs.  6,672/=  to Kshs. 283,087/=.

The Finance Officer is the head of Finance Department who  is responsible for  overall formulation and  implementation of finance policies  and  strategies, organization, control and supervision of the department

Job Description

  • Provide technical advice on financial matters to University Management and Council.
  • Develop   the Departmental strategic plan   to meet strategic and  financial objectives of the University.
  • Develop   departmental  work   plans   that will  guide   the  members  of  the Department each year in achieving the strategic objectives.
  • Advice and set financial targets for the University and evaluate them through performance contracts.
  • Prepare University budgets to request for funds  from the Ministry and guide utilization of financial resources.
  • Prepare and  submit management reports (financial projection/ cost benefit analysis) to facilitate decision making.
  • Prepare and  submit annual financial statements and  quarterly reports in compliance with statutory requirements.
  • Review   and   formulate  accounting  policies   and   regulations that  govern operations of the University.
  • Institute internal controls in  the operations of the Department to ensure accuracy of financial records and enhance efficiency in service delivery.
  • Review  and  formulate quality management procedures to guide  operations within the department.
  • Allocate duties, supervise and conduct appraisals to evaluate the performance of finance staff.
  • Promote   staff   development   and    capacity  building   through   training, mentorship and   coaching to ensure  subordinate  are  equipped  with the necessary knowledge and skills to carry out their duties effectively.
  • Custodian of the assets register of the University to ensure safe guarding of assets.
  • Provide interpretations  to various financial policies  and  laws  to enhance implementation of the same.
  • Update the University management on the new/ current financial trends and their impact to the University – this is to facilitate compliance and  review of strategy.
  • Act as  the liaison person for  all  financial audits both internal & external audits.
  • Ensure adherence and compliance to financial regulations and standards e.g. IPSAS.
  • Liaise  with the Ministry of Education and  other financial institutions on financial matters to facilitate smooth running of the University.
  • Cash  management by monitoring cash  flows  of the University to facilitate planning and utilization of same.
  • Keep records to ensure that all books of accounts are properly maintained as a statutory requirement.
  • Custodian of accountable documents for finance in compliance with statutory requirements.
  • Facilitate effective and efficient service delivery to ensure all clients are given services  to the required standard and as per the University service  charter.
  • Attend to customer feedback by providing responses to all complaints and compliments.
  • Advise  University committees  on  financial matters  to facilitate decision making.
  • Approve  payments and  release of funds  to enable the execution of various tasks within the University.
  • Monitor budget operation activities at all levels  to ensure all activities are within the stipulated budgetary allocations.
  • Monitor and  ensure the University revenue targets and  projections are  met in order to advise  on expenditures.
  • Authorize payments to be settled for expenditures incurred. xxix)    Assist in developing the budget.
  • Any other duty assigned by a senior officer.

Job Requirements for Appointment

  • Master’s degree in finance or accounting field from a recognized institution
  • CPA (K).
  • At least fourteen (14) years relevant work experience, ten (10) of which  must have been in a senior managerial position.
  • Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body. v) Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology.
  • Doctorate degree is an added advantage.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The   successful  candidates  will  be  offered   a  competitive  remuneration   package  in accordance with the existing Terms  and Conditions of Service.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies  of applications giving details of their educational and  professional qualifications, age, detailed work  experience, present post and  salary, applicant’s telephone number and  e-mail address. Enclose certified copies  of certificates and  testimonials  and   giving   names  and   addresses  of  three  (3)   referees  who   are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send  the applications to the address below,  quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Tuesday 5th October, 2021.

The Vice Chancellor
Karatina University
P.O. Box 1957- 10101
KARATINA

