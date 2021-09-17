Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KarU/HR/FO/2021

The basic Salary for this position is between Kshs. 209,694/= by Kshs. 6,672/= to Kshs. 283,087/=.

The Finance Officer is the head of Finance Department who is responsible for overall formulation and implementation of finance policies and strategies, organization, control and supervision of the department

Job Description

Provide technical advice on financial matters to University Management and Council.

Develop the Departmental strategic plan to meet strategic and financial objectives of the University.

Develop departmental work plans that will guide the members of the Department each year in achieving the strategic objectives.

Advice and set financial targets for the University and evaluate them through performance contracts.

Prepare University budgets to request for funds from the Ministry and guide utilization of financial resources.

Prepare and submit management reports (financial projection/ cost benefit analysis) to facilitate decision making.

Prepare and submit annual financial statements and quarterly reports in compliance with statutory requirements.

Review and formulate accounting policies and regulations that govern operations of the University.

Institute internal controls in the operations of the Department to ensure accuracy of financial records and enhance efficiency in service delivery.

Review and formulate quality management procedures to guide operations within the department.

Allocate duties, supervise and conduct appraisals to evaluate the performance of finance staff.

Promote staff development and capacity building through training, mentorship and coaching to ensure subordinate are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to carry out their duties effectively.

Custodian of the assets register of the University to ensure safe guarding of assets.

Provide interpretations to various financial policies and laws to enhance implementation of the same.

Update the University management on the new/ current financial trends and their impact to the University – this is to facilitate compliance and review of strategy.

Act as the liaison person for all financial audits both internal & external audits.

Ensure adherence and compliance to financial regulations and standards e.g. IPSAS.

Liaise with the Ministry of Education and other financial institutions on financial matters to facilitate smooth running of the University.

Cash management by monitoring cash flows of the University to facilitate planning and utilization of same.

Keep records to ensure that all books of accounts are properly maintained as a statutory requirement.

Custodian of accountable documents for finance in compliance with statutory requirements.

Facilitate effective and efficient service delivery to ensure all clients are given services to the required standard and as per the University service charter.

Attend to customer feedback by providing responses to all complaints and compliments.

Advise University committees on financial matters to facilitate decision making.

Approve payments and release of funds to enable the execution of various tasks within the University.

Monitor budget operation activities at all levels to ensure all activities are within the stipulated budgetary allocations.

Monitor and ensure the University revenue targets and projections are met in order to advise on expenditures.

Authorize payments to be settled for expenditures incurred. xxix) Assist in developing the budget.

Any other duty assigned by a senior officer.

Job Requirements for Appointment

Master’s degree in finance or accounting field from a recognized institution

CPA (K).

At least fourteen (14) years relevant work experience, ten (10) of which must have been in a senior managerial position.

Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body. v) Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology.

Doctorate degree is an added advantage.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

The successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package in accordance with the existing Terms and Conditions of Service.

How To Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of applications giving details of their educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and e-mail address. Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send the applications to the address below, quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Tuesday 5th October, 2021.

The Vice Chancellor

Karatina University

P.O. Box 1957- 10101

KARATINA