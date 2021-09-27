Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Assistant

The Department Summary

The Mercy Corps Finance Department is responsible for all financial functions in Nairobi, Lodwar, Marsabit,Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo doing among others the following functions: accounting, payments and banking, payroll, budgeting, financial reporting, and grant financial management and compliance. The Mercy Corps Finance Department ensures compliance with donor regulations as well as Mercy Corps’ internal policies and procedures. In its role as a support to the Program Department, the Finance Department provides timely reports and assistance to the Country Director and the Program team to ensure that financial resources are used efficiently and effectively.

Job Description

Working in the Finance Department under the direction of the Grants and Finance Coordinator, the Finance Assistant will assist in the processing and recording of payment transactions in timely and accurate manner to support the program team activities.

Essential Responsibilities

Financial Management

Supports field connection transaction entry with the assigned batch.

Prepare cash payment vouchers and ensure that all cash transactions are fully ad properly documents.

Assist gathering transaction documents required for donor reporting.

Assist compilation of the monthly intercompany vouchers and assist with preparations of documents for month end package.

Assist with audit related requirements (timely documents retrieval, filing after audit completion, proving additional assistance as necessary).

Assist with scanning, copying, printing, and uploading of financial documents on relevant folders.

Ensure quality control of financial documents for completeness and proper referencing before archiving.

Maintain petty cash and perform daily, weekly and monthly cash counts together with Finance and Grants Coordinator

Ensure all finance documents are properly labelled, filed and stored in a clear and easily accessible manner following Field Finance Manual

Submission of all original vatable invoices to Nairobi for VAT claim on timely basis for VAT claim

Responsible for cash and bank vouchers filing, statutory audit reports and other financial documents filing and maintenance of filing system (Hard copy and electronic) according to MC Procedures; manage finance archives and ensure monthly update of the Finance archiving index

Any other duty as may be assigned

Grants Management

Assist with follow up for sub award compliance issues and audits and document resolutions.

Ensure proper organization of sub award files.

Assist in sub award site audits and prepare site visits reports.

Organisational Learning

As part of our commitment to organizational learning and in support of our understanding that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities they serve, we expect all team members to commit 5% of their time to learning activities that benefit Mercy Corps as well as themselves.

Accountability to Beneficiaries

Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our beneficiaries and to international standards guiding international relief and development work, while actively engaging beneficiary communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

Team members are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner and respect local laws, customs and MC’s policies, procedures, and values at all times and in all in-country venues.

Supervisory Responsibility

None.

Accountability

Reports Directly To: Grants and Finance Coordinator

Works Directly With: County Coordinators, Program Managers, Country Finance/Grants Teams, Program Teams, Implementing Partners.

Accountability to Participants and Stakeholders

Mercy Corps team members are expected to support all efforts toward accountability, specifically to our program participants, community partners, other stakeholders, and to international standards guiding international relief and development work. We are committed to actively engaging communities as equal partners in the design, monitoring and evaluation of our field projects.

Minimum Qualification & Transferable Skills

A diploma or degree in accounting or relevant business field.

Minimum CPA II or other relevant accounting qualification.

At least one year experience in accounting, bookkeeping or cashiering, including experience with double-entry accounting preferably in an international NGO.

Familiarity with computerized, double-entry accounting software.

Strong computer skills in MS Office programs, particularly Excel

Accuracy in the processing of cash transactions, mathematical aptitude, and attention to detail.

Excellent oral and written English skills.

Success Factors

A successful Finance Assistant will be a strong team player, with good communication and interpersonal skills. S/he will have knowledge on the application of best practices in basic financial management and knowledge of financial management software. S/he will be flexible, thorough have the ability to pay attention to details, proactively solve problems, follow procedures, meet deadlines, and work independently and cooperatively with team members and above all of high integrity.

Ongoing Learning

In support of our belief that learning organizations are more effective, efficient and relevant to the communities we serve, we empower all team members to dedicate 5% of their time to learning activities that further their personal and/or professional growth and development

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Achieving our mission begins with how we build our team and work together. Through our commitment to enriching our organization with people of different origins, beliefs, backgrounds, and ways of thinking, we are better able to leverage the collective power of our teams and solve the world’s most complex challenges. We strive for a culture of trust and respect, where everyone contributes their perspectives and authentic selves, reaches their potential as individuals and teams, and collaborates to do the best work of their lives. We recognize that diversity and inclusion is a journey, and we are committed to learning, listening and evolving to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive than we are today.

Equal Employment Opportunity

Mercy Corps is an equal opportunity employer that does not tolerate discrimination on any basis. We actively seek out diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skills so that we can be collectively stronger and have sustained global impact. We are committed to providing an environment of respect and psychological safety where equal employment opportunities are available to all. We do not engage in or tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, color, gender identity, gender expression, religion, age, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, disability (including HIV/AIDS status), marital status, military veteran status or any other protected group in the locations where we work.

Safeguarding & Ethics

Mercy Corps is committed to ensuring that all individuals we come into contact with through our work, whether team members, community members, program participants or others, are treated with respect and dignity. We are committed to the core principles regarding prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse laid out by the UN Secretary General and IASC and have signed on to the Interagency Misconduct Disclosure Scheme. We will not tolerate child abuse, sexual exploitation, abuse, or harassment by or of our team members. As part of our commitment to a safe and inclusive work environment, team members are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner, respect local laws and customs, and to adhere to Mercy Corps Code of Conduct Policies and values at all times. Team members are required to complete mandatory Code of Conduct elearning courses upon hire and on an annual basis.

