Hagadera, NORTH-EASTERN (KASKAZINI MASHA, Kenya

Requisition ID: req20153

Job Title: Finance Assistant

Sector: Finance

Employment Category: Fixed Term

Employment Type: Full-Time

Open to Expatriates: No

Location: Hagadera, Kenya

Job Description

Finance Assistant will be responsible for ensuring IRC systems and procedures of internal controls are followed when committing financial transactions in Hagadera and ensuring there is enough cash to implement the program activities.

Key Responsibilities

Bank and Cash Payment Process.

Maintain petty cash at the set limit always ensuring no cash shortage.

Ensure that all cash payments are fully supported and are authorized at set limits as per IRC Kenya delineation chart before disbursement.

Prepare the petty cash upload spreadsheet to upload stage ready for review by Senior Finance Officer before submission to Nairobi Finance.

Monitor and track cash advanced to program and support staff monthly and ensuring that liquidation reports are prepared, and ready for review by Snr. finance officer.

Incentives payments after receiving correctly coded and approved incentives staff payrolls from Snr. finance officer.

Perform petty cash counts every Friday with Field Coordinator or his designate.

Ensure that all cash received is duly receipted, coded, and promptly banked.

Assist in preparation of bank reconciliation statement monthly for Hagadera bank accounts.

Rubber stamping ‘paid’ on all such documents once checks and payments vouchers are signed before filling or retention.

To reconcile Citibank KES bank account and prepare the upload file on a monthly basis.

Maintain an organized and well documented folders for all payments made.

Act as a bank agent for Hagadera bank account.

Any other duties as may be assigned by supervisor.

BvA

Clear all payments from Online BvA at the point of processing the payment to ensure that no double counting on the online BvA.

Audit assist/Inter-departmental.

Assist in retrieval and re-file of documents as requested by supervisor.

Other

Be receptive to the training IRC will give to develop your technical and professional competence.

Be adaptable and flexible with a view to taking on board new tasks and new assignments in due course.

Key Result Areas

Timely payments of suppliers and incentive staffs using fully authorized vouchers as per the authority delineation chart

Timely monitor and tracking of advances and processing of liquidations

Maintain up to date filling system for the financial documents and correspondence

Keep online update of the cash book spread sheets and reconciliation of the cash daily.

Perform supervised petty cash counts every Friday.

Rubber stamping ‘paid’ on all such documents once checks and payments vouchers are signed before filing.

Qualifications

Minimum CPA II qualification. University degree is an added advantage.

At least one years of finance and accounting experience in a similar post.

Proficiency in SUN accounting software applications is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office software.

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, and time management skills

Supportive personnel management style and ability to work in and as a team

Strong leadership skills.

Excellent spoken and written English.

Please make sure to include copy of Certificate of Good Conduct in your application.

Standards of Professional Conduct: The IRC and IRC workers must adhere to the values and principles outlined in the IRC Way – Code of Conduct. These are Integrity, Service, and Accountability. In accordance with these values, the IRC operates and enforces policies on Beneficiary Protection from Exploitation and Abuse, Child Safeguarding, Harassment-Free Workplace, Fiscal Integrity, Anti-Retaliation, Combating Trafficking in Persons and several others.

Gender Equality: IRC is committed to narrowing the gender gap in leadership positions. We offer benefits that provide an enabling environment for women to participate in our workforce including parental leave, gender-sensitive security protocols and other supportive benefits and allowance.

Kenyan nationals are encouraged to apply. International allowances are not available for this position. Salary and employee benefits are compliant to the Kenyan NGO Sector.

IRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and considers all applicants on the basis of merit without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability.

Disclaimer:

Please take note that International Rescue Committee (IRC) does not ask for any fees in connection with its recruitment processes.