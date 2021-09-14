Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: September 23, 2021

PRACTICAL ACTION

ABOUT US

We are an international development organisation putting ingenious ideas to work so people in poverty can change their world.

We help people find solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems. Challenges made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. We work with communities to develop ingenious, lasting and locally owned solutions for agriculture, water and waste management, climate resilience and clean energy. And we share what works with others, so answers that start small can grow big.

We’re a global change-making group. The group consists of a UK registered charity with community projects in Africa, Asia and Latin America, an independent development publishing company and a technical consulting service. We combine these specialisms to multiply our impact and help shape a world that works better for everyone.

OUR AIMS

We help people find solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems, made worse by catastrophic climate change and persistent gender inequality. Our aims are to:

Make agriculture work better for smallholder farmers, many of them women, so they can adapt to climate change and achieve a good standard of living

Help more people harness the transformational effects of clean affordable energy and reduce avoidable deaths caused by smoke from indoor stoves and fires.

Make cities in poorer countries cleaner, healthier places to live and work.

Build disaster resilience into the lives of people threatened by hazards – reducing the risk of hazards and minimizing their impact on lives and livelihoods.

HOW WE WORK

We work on holistic solutions that change systems and have a framework to help us achieve our aims:

Analyze the root causes of a poverty and vulnerability

Define the change at scale we need to make

Develop activities along three complementary paths: Demonstrate, Learn and Inspire.

Demonstrate that our solutions are sustainable in the real world

Learn by capturing evidence and adapting our approach

Inspire wider support to multiply our impact.

OUR ORGANISATION

Practical Action is an unconventional, multi-disciplinary change-making organization

A highly innovative community development charity operating in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Practical Action community projects use ingenious ideas to design, test, refine and prove new ways to overcome poverty and disadvantage and then ‘open-source’ knowledge of what works so that it can be implemented at a greater scale by others.

community projects use ingenious ideas to design, test, refine and prove new ways to overcome poverty and disadvantage and then ‘open-source’ knowledge of what works so that it can be implemented at a greater scale by others. A world-class consulting operation that helps socially responsible business, government policy makers and other development organizations. This draws on learnings from our own development work as well as the combined brainpower of a roster of over 2,000 expert consultants. Practical Action Consulting helps to extend the reach of our influence by providing the best advice to others, whose work can make a bigger difference.

helps to extend the reach of our influence by providing the best advice to others, whose work can make a bigger difference. A well respected specialist development publisher. Practical Action Publishing brings together development practitioners, researchers and thought leaders to create publications that stimulate discussion, strengthen peoples’ capabilities and inspire sustainable change.

PRACTICAL ACTION IN EAST AFRICA

In East Africa, Practical Action has a long history of addressing systemic barriers that prevent people from accessing energy that transforms their lives, helping communities and government makes cities healthier and safer, making agriculture and markets work better for small holder farmers and supporting communities and government to become more resilient.

We use a mix of programming with communities and consultancy services with shapers of policy and practice to achieve our aims in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Finance & Admin Officer is responsible for managing the day-to-day finance and administration activities for Practical Action’s field office in Kisumu, Kenya. S/He will ensure that all financial and administrative activities are carried out in line with Practical Action’s Group/local financial policies/procedures and will work under the direct supervision of the Area Lead – Lake Basin and matrix managed by the Head of Finance & Systems. The post holder will provide support to Lake Basin project teams on compliance to donor rules and regulations providing budgetary oversight on project activities.

SCOPE

Title: Finance and Administration Officer – Kisumu

Reporting to: Area Lead – Lake Basin

Matrix Management: Head of Finance and Systems, East Africa

Direct Reports: N/A

Location: Kisumu, Kenya

Grade: 5

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Accounting, book-keeping and financial process management (40%)

Prepare and check financial documents and process transactions

Support the preparation of financial statements

Identify process/internal controls weaknesses and propose options on improvements.

Implement specific approved process/internal changes

Ensure month end processes and accounting data is processed timely

Ensure timely review of partner expenditure and reports, working with the awards and delivery teams to flag any issues that should be monitored.

Support in the year end process including making accruals and adjustments, and supporting the timely submissions of yearend accounts.

Ensure timely posting of finance data into sun system

Participate in the organizational/project budget formulation and ensure correct coding of expenditure in line with the existing coding structure

Process supplier payments in a timely and accurate manner to ensure good supplier relations

Financial Planning, Management Reporting, Analysis and proposal development (30%)

Processes field office transfers, reviews their returns and upload them when issues are resolved

Provide costing information as requested for planning process

Upload indirect cost, overheads, support cost coverage journals and staff time reallocations on receipt of time sheets from budget holders

Provides costing information for proposal budgets and trend analysis

Supports the development and implementation of finance projects. Participates in working groups.

Treasury, risk management and tax (20%)

Monitor bank and cash balances to ensure funds are available when needed and prepare monthly bank and cash reconciliations

Reports risks identified or materialised in the process of day to day business

Manage and monitor petty cash balances

Ensure sufficient cash for the field office and prepare fund request in good time.

Oversee daily expenditure and ensure all claims for any payments follow internal procedure, are approved and settled on time including staff advances and office expenditure.

Conduct capacity building support to staff and partners in the field office in relation to internal systems and templates.

Ensure the preparation of monthly cash and bank reconciliations.

Ensure the operational mandates for the field office bank accounts are up to date.

Donor audits and reporting (5%)

Respond to audit requests for information and supply appropriate audit evidence

Prepare and send budget holder reports to budget holders every month

Prepare various donor financial reports as required by donor grants and contracts.

Support award management by maintaining up to date award details at the field office for those implemented in the Lake Basin region.

Ensure all project expenditures are compliant with specific donor contract guidelines and conditions.

Assets management and Administrative functions (5%)

Work closely with the Area Lead, Lake Basin, to ensure prudent utilization, management and accountability for Practical Action resources and compliance to all applicable Group policies and procedures.

Working with the Finance Coordinator, ensure fixed asset registers are maintained, updated and reconciled to SUN.

In coordination with the Procurement and logistics Officer ensure all field offices Assets in the lake basin region are Tagged, insured and updated in the master Asset register

Strengthen internal controls around asset management ensuring Practical Action’s assets are safeguarded at all times.

Ensure field Asset disposals are conducted as per Practical action procurement policies

In coordination with the Logistics and procurement officer, support the Kisumu office in procurement and logistical functions.

In consultation with the security focal person continuously monitor and share any security incidences in the field offices within the lake region.

Perform other relevant duties as and when assigned.

PERSON PROFILE

To be successful in the role, the ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate:

Experience & Knowledge

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (accounting option) or related field

Post graduate degree in relevant discipline will be an added advantage

CPA (K) or equivalent

Essential

At least five (5) years relevant experience and at least three (3) years of which should have included financial budgeting, implementation and accounting responsibility up to final accounts and reporting to donors.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

Able to work independently, under pressure, able to maintain accuracy, paying attention to details, meeting deadlines and working with minimal supervision.

Strong interpersonal and intercultural skills with proven ability to work effectively and harmoniously with a team of colleagues

Knowledge of Computer accounting packages with particular emphasis on Excel, Word and SUN Accounting System

Strong analytical skills

Demonstrated ability to maintain integrity in performing responsibilities assigned

Proven experience in auditing, planning and organizing skills

Experience working remotely in a field office

Desirable

Sound knowledge of IT will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their applications, including an updated CV with a cover letter via email to: recruitment@practicalaction.or.ke not later than 23rd September 2021 indicating Finance & Admin Officer – Kisumu on the email subject line.

At Practical Action, we treat all applications for employment on their merits and do not take into consideration any factors that are not relevant to the job such as disability, race, age, religion, gender, gender reassignment or sexual orientation.

We are committed to safeguarding and protecting children and vulnerable adults and as such candidates will be subject to pre-employment checks.

The successful applicant must have the pre-existing right to both live and work in Kenya.