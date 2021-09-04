Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has regretted the Court of Appeal decision on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which declared it as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

In a statement he shared on Facebook, Joho, who has been missing in action for more than one month, said the BBI would have created opportunities for all Kenyans and it is sad that they will now have to wait longer for it to happen.

“The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was aimed at creating opportunities that would benefit Mombasa and the country at large.”

“It is sad to note that Kenyans will have to wait a little longer to get the golden opportunity of enjoying these benefits partly because of bad politics.”

“It’s this sad reality that disturbs me immensely, both as the Deputy Party Leader of the ODM Party and as a Governor who can attest first-hand to the importance of the BBI report,” read part of his statement.

He noted that the proposed 35 percent allocation to the counties would have supported many capital-intensive projects in the counties as well as the Ward Development Funds which were all proposed in the BBI.

Besides, the Health Services Commission would also have helped streamline the provision of health services in the country, but all that is now a pipe dream.

“Today, the fate of our 47 counties financing lies in the Supreme Court, the proposed 35% allocation was to go a long way in supporting capital-intensive projects in our devolved units.”

“Not to forget the impact of the Ward Development Funds.”

“Also important to note is the impact of the Health Services Commission which was to address all matters of Health Care, i.e. monitor the implementation of national policies for the management of Health Care workers at County levels and recommend appropriate action.”

“These are just but some of the fruits that BBI was meant to bring to us as a people. It is not too late to rethink it,” he said.

