Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Field Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Full-time, Start-Date: Immediate Mandate

Position Summary

Our GroR platform enables smallholder farmers to access off-takers by ensuring full chain of custody and high-quality crops. We provide them with the right quality inputs, access to capital and risk-mitigation as well as training. In our current pilot project, we are present in Tharaka, Makueni, Bungoma, Lamu, Meru, Kitui and Kilifi.

Grain Connect is seeking a talented and experienced Field Manager – Nairobi based to join our growing agricultural business by assisting our local implementing partner Farmshine to expand our GroR platform.

Reporting to the Technical Director of Grain Connect, the Field Manager is expected to be responsible and accountable for the management of the field team, along with the delivery of the seasonal targets.

Key Responsibilities include:

Guarantee the purchase of the planned quantity and quality of the different commodities traded.

Responsible for the preparation of the yearly, seasonal and monthly work plans of the field team.

Supervise the daily activity of the field team (7 County Managers, 25 hub coordinators, and 82 lead farmers), which include, but are not limited to: The recruitment of farmers, the provision of technical advice, the collection of the required data, the oversight of the harvest process, the supervision of quality control, the aggregation, purchase and storage of crops, the control of the chain of custody as well as the necessary transport arrangements. Provide the technical inputs during the design of the training materials that will be transmitted to the farmers. Ensure the proper and adequate usage of GroR app. Any other duties requested by the Technical Director.



Key Competencies (skills):

Technical agronomical knowledge.

Management skills.

Key team player with a strong leadership capacity.

Advisory and knowledge transfer skills.

Experience and Education:

Minimum 8 years’ experience in the agricultural sector, primarily in pulses and grain crops.

Experience in buying agricultural produce.

Experience in managing staff in a rapid-growing company using a performance-based approach.

Proficiency in use of Office 365.

Applications:

Grain Connect believes that diversity, equity and inclusion is critical to our success. We are an equal opportunity employer whose team works hard to build respect, dignity and equity into everything we do. We seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented, driven and entrepreneurial minded people from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

How To Apply

If you possess the above qualifications and the drive to meet the challenges, please send your cover letter to recruitment@farmshine.io enclosing your CV. We will only respond to electronic applications and to shortlisted applicants.