Project Field Coordinator

Closing date: October 8, 2021

The Organization:

CEFA (The European Committee for Training and Agriculture) is an Italian Non-Governmental Organization established in 1972 and active in 10 Countries in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe. CEFA’s medium and long-term interventions in agricultural, environmental and Human Rights sector are focused on the sustainable development of the communities, achieved by involving local counterparts and by promoting the active participation of the beneficiaries.

Objective of the position:

CEFA is implementing a 3 years project funded by AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) on the coffee supply chain to support quality improvement, capacity and management of cooperatives as well as marketing of the final product. We thus require a Project Field Coordinator to support CEFA in organizing and supervising activities in the Counties target of the Project throughout the life of the ARABIKA project.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Project Field Coordinator will be responsible for the direct implementation of the activities in the County of assignment, and of the monitoring and supervision of 2 field officers in 2 different Counties. He/she will report to CEFA’s Project Coordinator (PA) and collaborate with the Project Partners for the implementation of the activities.

Detailed Responsibilities:

· Assist in the planning and supervision of Project activities: budget, agricultural activities, training sessions, regular reporting, supported by the Project Coordinator;

· Support the identification of potential areas of development for the Project program;

· He/She is responsible for the implementation of the Project activities in the County of assignment: production of training material, supervision of agricultural training, distribution of related tools and materials, monitoring and follow-up with the beneficiaries according to the plan of activities;

· Supervise, monitor and support the implementation of all the activities of the Field Officers, also providing technical support and guaranteeing that they are realized in an efficient way and that they have high quality standards, in full respect of the guidelines of the Project and the Donor’s standard;

· Maintain and develop excellent relationships with all Project staff, Authorities, Institutions, Project beneficiaries and other stakeholders, representing the Project in official meetings, steering them towards the Project objectives and actively involving them in the implementation of the activities;

· Collaborate and communicate regularly with the stakeholders and the Authorities, particularly with the County Agricultural Ministers/Commissioners

· Keep a clear and constant communication with the Project Coordinator, the Area Technical Manager, the HQ Admin and Finance Depts. and all Project staff, guaranteeing also technical support;

· Provide weekly reports about the advancement of the Project activities, including reports by the Field Officers under his supervision, pointing out any sensitive information also concerning security issues in the interested area;

· Actively participate to the preparation of weekly working plans together with supervisors and Project staff;

· Collect any material and data useful for the development of best practice tools, for the promotion of the activities and for the visibility of the Project;

· Regularly monitor and evaluate the ongoing of the activities, coordinating data collection in his County of assignment and in the Counties assigned to the Field Officers, keeping the Project management constantly updated on the situation in the field

· As representant of the Project, always maintain a morally impeccable conduct, strictly adhering to CEFA’s policies and regulations;

Key Qualifications and Requirements:

-Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture, Economics, Project Management or related;

-Minimum of 3 years of field work experience in Agriculture, preferably in Coffee value chain

-Honest and of high integrity;

-Team worker;

-Accurate and precise work style;

-Ability to use own initiative and to work with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

Interested applications can submit updated CV, cover letter and contact details of at least 3 professional references to the following email: vacancies@cefakenya.com

Please note that salary range is between 90,000 KES and 100,000 KES, based on qualifications and experience (it includes medical cover and gratuity + all other provisions by law)

