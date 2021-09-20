Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Embattled former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has finally made the big announcement regarding his 2022 plans even as he declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Waititu, who accompanied Ruto in his Kiambu tour, declared that he will vie for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

He vowed to make a political comeback after he was impeached as governor over corruption allegations.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor stated that he had chosen to work with Ruto because of his influence in Central Kenya.

“Where I am today, I will be coming back to Kiambu. Do you want me to come back to Kiambu? I am with you and I am with the Deputy President in the UDA party,” Waitutu declared.

In December 2019, members of the Kiambu county assembly unanimously voted to impeach Ferdinand Waititu as their governor.

He was replaced by his then-deputy and current Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST