Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – The founder of Salvation Healing Ministry Church, Pastor Victor Kanyari, has acquired another high-end vehicle.

The controversial preacher already owns several luxurious vehicles among them a Range Rover and his latest addition is a Toyota Landcruiser V8.

Kanyari threw a small party and invited some of his congregants to welcome the new car.

A member of his congregation shared photos of the party and congratulated him for acquiring the top-of-the-range vehicle.

“It gonna lit today….ready kwa sherehe….we must celebrate this… it’s a double blessings…Leo katambeee together with my Spiritual Father,” he wrote and shared the photos below.

