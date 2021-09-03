Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has rebranded and reduced the amount of money that he demands from his brainwashed congregants for prayers and miracles.

The rogue preacher, who was exposed by former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali faking miracles, is demanding a ‘seed’ of Sh 100 from his brainwashed congregants, down from Sh 310 that he used to ask for when his ministry was thriving.

Kanyari lies to his followers that by planting a seed of 100 bob, they will receive instant miracles, blessings, and healing.

He broadcasts his sermons on Shifu TV and Sky TV which he reportedly owns.

His new church along Kangundo Road is also thriving as hundreds of brainwashed congregants flock there.

Here’s a video of the fake preacher doing what he does best.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.