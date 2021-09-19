Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 September 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministry Church, is arguably one of the richest pastors in Kenya.

Kanyari rebranded a few months ago and opened a new church in Njiiru, along Kangundo Road, and it is always packed to the brim.

He also broadcasts his sermons on two Christian TV stations (Shifu TV and Sifa TV), where he asks for tithes and offerings of Sh 100 from the viewers.

Kanyari seems to be making a killing from his church business judging from his latest move.

The controversial preacher has just acquired a brand new V8 as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.

One of his congregants shared photos of the high-end vehicle and prophesied that he will buy a private jet next.

“I am happy to work under a Blessed Man of God.

“Baba you are going far, you are truly called for the world, Prophet Kanyari you got the anointing.

“As I said, next ni Private Jet. For now, congratulations are in order and still waiting for the party.

“Congrats once more. Brand new v8,” he wrote.

Here are photos of Kanyari’s new car.

