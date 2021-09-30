Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – The newly appointed Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Director-General, Ezra Chiloba, has unveiled plans to ensure proper communications infrastructure to guarantee peaceful 2022 campaigns.

Chiloba appreciated the critical role the Authority plays during the election period and affirmed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful election process.

He noted that his new role is equally tasking as his previous role as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chief Executive Officer.

“I aspire to build a regulatory system that is responsive to the challenges and opportunities that the 21st century brings forth, given the ever-changing ICT space.”

“The idea is that Kenya is at the forefront of the fourth industrial revolution,” he stated.

The former IEBC CEO noted that he will follow the stipulated guidelines as well incorporating up-to-date technology in a bid to prevent any fraudulent infiltration of the systems or mishaps.

This comes even as Kenyans protested his appointment to such a crucial role, considering his acrimonious exit from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), where he was serving as Chief Executive Officer.

Chiloba was literally hounded out of office at IEBC for bungling the 2017 General Election which was later nullified by the Supreme Court after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga protested President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory.

The former IEBC CEO’s recent appointment came under fire from a section of political figures who termed it as a ‘convenient appointment’ less than one year to the 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST