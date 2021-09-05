Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – Cyprian Nyakundi has exposed a cunning Kikuyu lady conning men on a popular dating site.

The beautiful lady identified as Caroline Mwangi camps on Tinder where she posts hot photos to lure men.

She then demands bus fare from men who ask her for a date.

After receiving the money to cater for her bus fare, she cuts communication and blocks those who fall into her trap.

Here’s how Nyakundi blasted her on Twitter.

