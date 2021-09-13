Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Executive Assistant

Date Posted: September 8, 2021

Application Deadline: September 22, 2021

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organization based in Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Registered Trust of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). The Organisation’s core mandate is being a reliable supply chain for quality and affordable Health Products and Technologies, Quality Assurance and Health Advisory Services. MEDS was established in 1986 and serves clients spread all over Kenya and other regions in Africa.

MEDS has entered into a Contract with USAID Kenya and East Africa named USAID Accountable Supply Chain for Health Program in Kenya. Project mandate is to Procure, Warehouse, Distribute and Monitor HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Maternal/Neonatal/Child Health (MNCH) commodities in furtherance of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Program in Kenya.

MEDS seeks to recruit the position of Executive Assistant to implement this Project:

Key Responsibilities:

Perform secretarial and administrative duties for smooth running of Project Director Office

Manage Project Director’s calendar

Take and prepare minutes of the Project team and other meetings pertaining to Project Director’s Office for reference

Prepare correspondence on behalf of the Project Director, including drafting of general replies

Screen, investigate and synthesize information on various issues pertaining to Project Director’s Office to facilitate decision making

Follow-up implementation of agreed decisions for improvement of systems

Receive and distribute mail to facilitate timely action and smooth flow of information

Organize Project Meetings for smooth running of activities

Gather information on operational issues and inform the Project Director to facilitate decision making

Support meetings by drafting and sending agendas, assist with preparation of presentations, and support production and timely delivery of follow-up communications

Candidate Profile:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or equivalent and Diploma in Secretarial Studies

At least 5 years administrative and management experience in a busy senior office

Good communication and interpersonal skills, discretion and confidentiality, mental resilience and highly organized

How To Apply

If you fit the above position, please submit your application including a detailed Curriculum Vitae

stating your current position, salary, email address and telephone contacts. In addition, provide a copy of your National Identity Card and names and contacts of three (3) Referees (one of whom must be a professional who has supervised you at some point and another one be a Senior Religious Leader who knows you very well). Submit applications as indicated below.

To: Managing Director

Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies

P.O. Box 78040, 00507 Nairobi, Kenya or E-mail: : USAID-MEDS@meds.or.ke

By: 22nd September 2021

Only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted