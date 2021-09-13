Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Executive Assistant
Date Posted: September 8, 2021
Application Deadline: September 22, 2021
Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies (MEDS) is a Christian not-for-profit organization based in Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Registered Trust of Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) and Christian Health Association of Kenya (CHAK). The Organisation’s core mandate is being a reliable supply chain for quality and affordable Health Products and Technologies, Quality Assurance and Health Advisory Services. MEDS was established in 1986 and serves clients spread all over Kenya and other regions in Africa.
MEDS has entered into a Contract with USAID Kenya and East Africa named USAID Accountable Supply Chain for Health Program in Kenya. Project mandate is to Procure, Warehouse, Distribute and Monitor HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis and Maternal/Neonatal/Child Health (MNCH) commodities in furtherance of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Program in Kenya.
MEDS seeks to recruit the position of Executive Assistant to implement this Project:
Key Responsibilities:
- Perform secretarial and administrative duties for smooth running of Project Director Office
- Manage Project Director’s calendar
- Take and prepare minutes of the Project team and other meetings pertaining to Project Director’s Office for reference
- Prepare correspondence on behalf of the Project Director, including drafting of general replies
- Screen, investigate and synthesize information on various issues pertaining to Project Director’s Office to facilitate decision making
- Follow-up implementation of agreed decisions for improvement of systems
- Receive and distribute mail to facilitate timely action and smooth flow of information
- Organize Project Meetings for smooth running of activities
- Gather information on operational issues and inform the Project Director to facilitate decision making
- Support meetings by drafting and sending agendas, assist with preparation of presentations, and support production and timely delivery of follow-up communications
Candidate Profile:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration or equivalent and Diploma in Secretarial Studies
- At least 5 years administrative and management experience in a busy senior office
- Good communication and interpersonal skills, discretion and confidentiality, mental resilience and highly organized
How To Apply
If you fit the above position, please submit your application including a detailed Curriculum Vitae
stating your current position, salary, email address and telephone contacts. In addition, provide a copy of your National Identity Card and names and contacts of three (3) Referees (one of whom must be a professional who has supervised you at some point and another one be a Senior Religious Leader who knows you very well). Submit applications as indicated below.
To: Managing Director
Mission for Essential Drugs and Supplies
P.O. Box 78040, 00507 Nairobi, Kenya or E-mail: : USAID-MEDS@meds.or.ke
By: 22nd September 2021
Only candidates shortlisted for interview will be contacted
