Friday, September 10, 2021 – The ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa Managing Director, Daryl Wilson, is set to release a book concerning her flopped marriage with the wealthy corporate boss.

Mercy got married to the 60-year-0ld white man in 2017 through a lavish wedding that cost Ksh 15 million.

She said that although she lived a flamboyant lifestyle, she was not happy.

“Married to Coca-Cola boss Daryl Wilson. A book that is coming soon.

“The pain of marrying into money, a man three times your age and the pain that comes along with it.

“Not all that glitters is gold,” she wrote.

Mercy further said that her marriage made her fall into depression and will reveal all the details on why she left her rich husband in the upcoming book.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.