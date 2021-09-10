Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Quinter Mercy, the ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa Managing Director, Daryl Wilson, wants the Kenyan Government to deport him.

Mercy claims that her 60-year-old ex-husband has been taking advantage of young girls, his latest victim being upcoming beauty queen Phidelia Mutunga, whom he proposed to recently.

Mercy said that she will fight tooth and nail to ensure that her ex-husband is deported.

She urged any lady who has been exploited by her ex-husband to send her a message so that she can build a strong case that warrants his deportation.

“Share this to stop my ex-husband Daryl Wilson. He came back to Kenya to look for another one of his victims Phidelia Mutunga, beautiful young aggresive ambitious girl (his type)whom he has FED with lies and now he is acting the victim and letting this young girl, maybe 21, full of life, fight his (60yr old)divorce battles.

“THE COURT OF LAW SHOULD NOT ALLOW THIS MAN BACK IN KENYA.

“JUSTICE SHALL PREVAIL. IN A COURT OF LAW. IN KENYA.

“Old Rich White Men with intense fetishes should never be allowed in this country to take advantage of our poor, naive, desperate young girls because they can!

“Because they think they are above the law.

“If you are going through this or went through this kindly reach out to me or DM.

“Any case with strong proof should warrant deportation.

“I will continue fighting for this cause,” she wrote on her official Instagram page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.