Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Two months ago, former Tahidi High actress, Jacque Matubia, popularly known as Jolene, announced on social media that she had decided to undergo fat freezing after struggling with weight.

The renowned actress and TV host posted a photo on her Instagram stories in a city clinic undergoing the fat freezing process, which cost her Ksh 20,000 per session.

She was supposed to go for 7 sessions that would cost her Ksh 140,000 in total.

The voluptuous actress, who was dumped by her pilot husband, looks like a snack after completing the procedure.

She can now rock figure-hugging outfits and proudly flaunt her curves.

See these latest photos that she posted on her Instagram page flaunting body goals.

