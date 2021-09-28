Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 September 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi claims that former Kiss 100 radio presenter, Andrew Kibe, is being sponsored by a 57-year-old woman in the United States of America.

Kibe flew to the US about three months ago and according to Eric, he is being housed by a woman called Judith.

“Andrew Kibe lives in a woman’s house in America and sleeps in a woman’s bed.

“She is called Judith and she is 57-years-old.

“Mtu amewekwa na mumama has no moral authority to address anyone.

“Arudi Kenya afanye kazi kama wanaume wengine!

“Kenyans need to help Kibe. Hana mbele wala nyuma. We have done our investigations.” Omondi said.

Eric’s response comes after Kibe savagely attacked him for cross-dressing and campaigning for Jimmy Wanjigi.

Here’s a video of the popular comedian washing Andrew Kibe’s dirty linen in public.

