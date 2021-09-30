Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – Comedian Eric Omondi has stunned Netizens after flaunting his lavish multi-million house.

Omondi, who calls himself the President of Comedy in Africa, shared a video of the state-of-the-art mansion and said it will be used for his official campaign duties for Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi.

‘’Welcome to the Official Residence PRESIDENT OF COMEDY AFRICA!!!

“It is from this location that we will SHAKE This COUNTRY on the 19TH OCTOBER,’’ he captioned the video.

Eric is among the richest Kenyan comedians thanks to his huge following.

He has signed several lucrative deals with big companies.

Wanjigi is banking on his popularity to woo the youth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.