Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has received a huge boost after Equity Bank endorsed his presidential bid in 2022.

Equity Bank is the second-largest bank in Kenya after KCB with assets worth 6.65 billion U.S. dollars by April 2021.

Announcing on Tuesday, Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga, announced that the bank and all its shareholders will support Raila Odinga‘s Presidential bid in 2022.

Munga made the comments at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi when Raila was meeting a section of Mt Kenya leaders and opinion shapers.

Others present included Royal Media Service (RMS) founder, SK Macharia and Kieni MP, Kanini Kega.

Munga promised Raila to use all the resources available to ensure Jakom occupies plot number 1 along Caledonia Estate in Nairobi.

“We want a Mandela moment in 2022,” Munga said

Here is the video of Munga endorsing Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Equity Bank Chairman, The Mandela Moment is here…. In the name of "Raila Odinga"#HikingWithBaba pic.twitter.com/bHnpHaw9IB — Ombati Caleb, MPH (@ombatiDr) September 28, 2021

The Kenyan DAILY POST