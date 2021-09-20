Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been holding late-night meetings with his close allies and strategists.

After spending the day in Kiambu County on Sunday, where he attended a church service and made several stopovers to address his supporters, he held another late-night meeting at his Karen residence.

They were seated by the fireside, exchanging ideas and laying down political strategies.

Itumbi shared the photos on his Twitter page and showered praises to the Deputy President for being a hardworking leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.