Monday, 27 September 2021 – A memorial service for Nakuru Doctor, James Gakara, and his two children, Dylan Gakara and Karuana Gakara, was held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Nakuru town.

Dr. James Gakara is alleged to have injected his two kids with a poisonous substance.

He then attempted to kill himself by the same means.

He died on the morning of September 22 while undergoing treatment at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, where he had been admitted to the ICU.

Here are photos of the emotional memorial service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.