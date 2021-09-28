Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 September 2021 – Family and friends of the late Doctor James Gakara gathered on Monday at his home in Mbaruk, Gilgil for the final send-off.

Mourners were overwhelmed with grief as they paid their last respect to the late doctor and his two children.

Gakara’s wife wailed uncontrollably as the bodies were lowered into the grave.

Gakara is suspected to have killed his children by injecting them with a poisonous substance.

The children were found dead lying in their beds.

Their father was found unconscious in his bedroom.

He was admitted to ICU, but succumbed on Wednesday last week.

Here are photos of the burial.

