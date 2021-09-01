Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Gospel songstress Emmy Kosgei and her Nigerian husband, Apostle Anslem Madubuko, are celebrating 8 years of blissful marriage.

Emmy and the flamboyant Nigerian preacher exchanged vows in 2013 in a colourful wedding that was the talk of social media.

She celebrated her 8th marriage anniversary through an Instagram post that read, “On a day like this I said yes!! Happy Anniversary to us .8 years of bliss! Of wifing this great general who has endlessly thiefed this #nubianqueens’ heart thank you JESUS!!!! This 9th year we step into oil and butter as asher in JESUS MIGHTY NAME…selah,”

The 40-year-old songstress is yet to get kids with the renowned preacher despite being married for all those years, prompting one of her nosy fans to question her whether she has plans of getting kids with Madubuko.

In response, Emmy said they already have kids and grandchildren.

“We have kids and grandchildren already,” she wrote.

Madubuko has three grown-up children with his deceased wife and they all respect Emmy Kosgei and call her mummy.

Being a father and grandfather to several grandchildren, Madubuko may not have plans to sire kids with Emmy Kosgei, going by her latest response.

