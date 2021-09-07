Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – The debate on whether or not to extend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term beyond 2022 has taken a new twist after former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge moved to court to seek an extension.

Njoroge, who is an ardent supporter of Uhuru, is now asking the court to declare the August 9, 2022 polls as null and void.

He argued that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) made an announcement of the election date at a time it was not properly constituted, considering only three commissioners were in office.

According to Njoroge, IEBC will have shortened the 5-year constitutional term that the president is required to serve, if the General Elections will be held on the scheduled date of August 9, 2022.

“The intended presidential election of 9th August is imposed on the people of Kenya through an administrative fiat of the IEBC and therefore illegal, irregular and illegitimate,” the petition stated.

Njoroge also accuses the IEBC of illegally, unlawfully and irregularly procuring costly hardware, software materials and personnel to be deployed in the intended presidential election.

“This Honourable Court has the power, mandate, duty and jurisdiction to avert any and all further breaches of the Constitution and other written laws by the Respondents jointly and severally, pending hearing and determination of the Application and the Petition herein,” Njoroge stated in his application.

Njoroge wants the August 9, 2022, General Election moved to August 2023 to allow Uhuru to serve his full term.

This comes as Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have vehemently opposed the term extension, saying the election must be held on 9th August 2022 as provided for in the Constitution.

