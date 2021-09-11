Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 September 2021 – Detectives seized a consignment concealing over Sh 60 Million in fake US dollar currency destined for Muscat in Oman from a money-laundering syndicate under investigation.

The 460 US dollar notes in denominations of 100 were packaged in 12 bundles, which were declared as marketing flyers for a non-existing African Global Food Supplies.

Acting on a report from Express Kenya security manager, police rushed to the transport logistics facility located at Lusaka Rd within Industrial Area, seizing the consignment bound to Muscat International Hotel in Oman.

Detectives have so far established that the consignor, one Belmont Joseph, is a member of a larger suspected criminal syndicate operating from Kajiado’s Ngong area.

Interpol’s intervention has been sought to facilitate the arrest of the Oman-based consignee, Hamood Abdullah Hamood, as the manhunt for the local suspect and his gang intensifies.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.