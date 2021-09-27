Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – Famous Guinean musician, Moussa Sanguiana Kaba alias Grand P, has excited Netizens after he posted a funny video singing to his Ivorian model girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

In the funny clip that has been widely shared on social media, the dwarf musician and businessman is seen playing guitar and singing a romantic song to his girlfriend.

His girlfriend seems impressed even though he sings off-key.

His skills of playing guitar are also wanting.

The Ivorian model has been accused of falling in love with the flamboyant businessman for financial gains, claims that she has vehemently denied.

Watch the video.

