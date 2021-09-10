Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Despite being the grandson of Kenya’s second President, the late Daniel Moi, Collins Toroitich Kibet, is struggling to make ends meet.

According to details that emerged during a court proceeding on Thursday, Kibet has been suffering from depression and was recently discharged from a rehabilitation center, where he was undergoing treatment for drug addiction.

Other than suffering from addiction, Kibet is living a parasitic lifestyle where he only depends on friends and relatives for his survival.

The details of his troubled lifestyle came out during a paternal responsibility case where he told the court that he can only pay for health insurance for his two young ones.

“I am financially strained at the moment and unable to offer more than what I am offering here and the applicant, who is my immediate neighbour at home, knows this fact very well,” he said.

Kibet further told the Nakuru Court that his life has been full of breakups, revealing that he is a divorcee with two other young ones in the United States.

“As a result of my depression diagnosis and the resultant loss of business, my personal finances have been greatly affected to the point where I depend on the goodwill of my friends and relatives to meet my immediate needs,” Kibet told the court.

Kibet is embroiled in a court battle with Gladys Jeruto Tagi, who in her application before Nakuru Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo, is demanding Ksh1 million upkeep for their son and daughter.

But Moi’s grandson, in his response, claimed that he could only afford to cater for their yearly National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) fees.

Additionally, he told the court he wants the two learners transferred to JK Primary School in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, which is a public institution and, therefore, eligible for government funding.

