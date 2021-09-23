Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – There was drama in Kericho County after residents stormed a police station and demanded the arrest and sacking of a chief, who reportedly chewed someone’s wife.

Photos shared on social media by a popular Facebook blogger show police trying to calm down the furious residents, who were baying for the chief’s blood.

Boda Boda riders who operate in the area had accompanied the residents to the station.

The OCPD managed to restrain the rowdy residents before things turned ugly.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.