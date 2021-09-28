Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 September 2021 – A suspect who jumped from the 3rd floor of an apartment to evade arrest, is nursing his self-inflicted injuries at Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital, in serious condition.

Didmus Mong’are escaped death by a whisker after he lept from his kitchen balcony at Amani apartments in Embakasi and landed on the ground with a thud breaking several of his limbs.

Ironically, the officers he was running from were the first responders who administered first aid to him, before rushing him to the hospital for specialized attention.

Earlier, Sgt (W) Rose Mwanzia had stormed his house at 10 am, accompanied by Constable Geoffrey Koros, to arrest him for obtaining money by false pretenses.

However, in a bid to trick the officers, Mong’are emerged from his bedroom naked, prompting the officers to allow him time to dress up. But as fate would have it, after putting on a pair of denim pants & a checked shirt, Mong’are mischievously dashed to the kitchen and flew from the balcony!

Determined to accomplish her mission, Sgt (W) Mwanzia, almost followed suit but when she saw the suspect writhing on the ground in pain, opted to take the flight of stairs three at one go to restrain the suspect from getting away or harming himself further.

As Mong’are contends with his current condition, the Embakasi based officers are wishing him quick recovery, as they prepare his file so that he can answer to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the Penal code.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.