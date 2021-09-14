Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Speaker of the Senate, Ken Lusaka, on Tuesday, blocked Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata from addressing the house after he realized he was logging in from an ‘inappropriate place’

According to reports, Senator Kang’ata was in a popular brothel in Nairobi known as Sabina Joy.

Sabina Joy brothel serves more than 20,000 male clients per month.

It is the only joint in Kenya where sex is almost offered free as with only Sh 200 you have quenched your thirst, while at the same time acquire your death certificate because of the prevalence of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

When Kang’ata logged in to his computer, Lusaka realized that the honorable lawmaker was drunk as a skunk and he was hearing loud music from the background.

“Mr. Speaker, he is in a bar. He is in Sabina Joy, he is in Sabina Joy Mr. speaker,” said one of the senators.

On his side, speaker Lusaka ruled out senator Irungu from uttering anything, adding that the rules were very clear with regards to where honorable members should be.

