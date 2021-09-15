Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – A Maths teacher in Saboat Constituency is nursing serious injuries after he was attacked and beaten up badly by his students.

Nicholas Bett, a teacher at St. John’s Sikinwa, was attacked at his home by three Form Four students at about 7.30 pm.

According to sources, the angry boys struck Bett with a blunt object on his neck before descending on him with kicks and blows after he encouraged them to take interest in his subjects, including Maths.

Two other teachers who live in the same compound managed to escape the ordeal unharmed.

John Naibei and Michael Odhiambo escaped after neighbours raised alarm, forcing the students to flee.

Naibei and Odhiambo filed a report at Gituamba Police Station and demanded the arrest of the truant students.

They also want the students to be charged in court.

Kenyan Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary-General for Trans-Nzoia, Furaha Lusweti, urged the Teachers Service Commission to transfer the three teachers.

The three students are still at large and have not reported to school since Monday as the police continue with the investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST